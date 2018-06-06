Siemens' new ad campaign tells how it's helping firms innovate, cut costs

Building emotional connections with the end consumer has long been at the heart of most business-to-consumer (B2C) marketing. Things are not so simple for business-to-business (B2B) marketers.

They ultimately need to reach business decision makers, who have their own set of influencers ranging from internal/cross-functional committees to outside consultants. This framework entails a certain “distance” between the marketer and his customer and assumes that decisions are more “rational” than “emotional”. ALSO READ: Siemens sees signs of revival ...