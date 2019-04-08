Spinning a yarn for Brand Khadi: The fabric's makeover in world of fashion

From Arvind Mills, Raymond and other branded textile manufacturers to the fraternity of fashion designers, the past few years have had a whole new set of suitors standing attendance to Brand Khadi.

Its identity—from a fabric favoured by politicians and a symbol of national pride to an embodiment of sustainable fashion and millennial values—is undergoing a massive change and the makeover is opening the door to a new world of consumers for the government-owned Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Khadi’s proponents are talking to a new audience, in a ...