The Strategist quiz #651

1. Connect a parody of HW Longfellow's poem Hiawatha penned by another famous writer on a product that was introduced in the 1850s that was of the folding type.

Name the writer and the product. 2. Connect this river which is one of the great salmon rivers of Britain and the only river in England where an environment agency rod licence is not required for angling and a globally very well-known type of fabric and what do you arrive at? 3. Name the product that contains aldehydes, orange and lemon blended with floral notes of carnation and jasmine along with aromatic cinnamon and ...