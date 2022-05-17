10 gm of gold selling at Rs 50,450, silver trading at Rs 59,400 per kg

-
ALSO READ
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
Gold trading at Rs 49,970 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 62,700/kg
10 gm of gold trading at Rs 53,440 today, silver selling at Rs 66,700 a kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,450 per 10 gm today; silver at Rs 59,400 a kg
10 gm of gold trading at Rs 50,670 today, silver selling at Rs 58,700
-
The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Tuesday remained unchanged from yesterday's price at Rs 50,450 and the price of 1 kg silver also remained unchanged at Rs 59,400 per kg.
The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold is also unchanged from Monday's rate and the yellow metal is trading at Rs 46,250, according to the Goodreturns website.
The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 50,450 in these regions.
The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 46,250 in these regions.
However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities at Rs 51,740, and Rs 47,440 respectively
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 59,400, while in regions such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 64,500 for the day.
The price of gold varies in different regions based on certain parameters like the excise duty, making charges and state taxes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU