10 gm of gold selling at Rs 50,450, silver trading at Rs 59,400 per kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Tuesday remained unchanged from yesterday's price at Rs 50,450 and the price of 1 kg silver also remained unchanged at Rs 59,400 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold is also unchanged from Monday's rate and the yellow metal is trading at Rs 46,250, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 50,450 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 46,250 in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities at Rs 51,740, and Rs 47,440 respectively

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 59,400, while in regions such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 64,500 for the day.

The price of gold varies in different regions based on certain parameters like the excise duty, making charges and state taxes.