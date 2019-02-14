149 stocks from BSE Smallcap index fall over 25% since January

Shares of small-cap companies continued to be under pressure with the S&P BSE SmallCap index hitting a fresh 52-week low of 13,286 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday.

Thus far in the current calendar year 2019 (CY19), the BSE Smallcap index slipped 10 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Midcap and a 0.42 per cent fall in the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex.

Out of 860 stocks from the smallcap index, 60 per cent or 540 stocks have underperformed the index by falling more than 10 per cent during the period. Of these, as many as 149 stocks have seen their market value declined by more than 25 per cent so far in CY19.

Siti Networks, Punj Lloyd, Reliance Communications (RCom), IL&FS Transportation Networks, Ashapura Intimates Fashion and LEEL Electricals have tanked more than 50 per cent during the past one and half months.

Of these 149 stocks, total 15 stocks each from the chemicals and constructions & infrastructure sectors, nine from textiles, eight from auto ancillaries and six from the paper industry.

Meanwhile, a total of 148 stocks from the small-cap index touched 52-week low on the BSE today, as investors remain cautious due to weak results and weak management commentary.

Hubtown, RSWM, Rain Industries, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, Gulshan Polyols, Repco Home Finance, Bhartiya International, Ramky Infrastructure, TIL and Take Solutions among those have fallen more than 5 per cent today on the BSE.

Thus far, a total of 662 companies excluding banks and financial, announced their October-December quarter (Q3FY19) results, have posted an average 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dropped in aggregate net profit.

The net loss of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Suzlon Energy, Kesoram Industries, Peninsula Land, Orient Green Energy, Bajaj Hindustan, Reliance Naval and Engineering and Punj Lloyd have widened during the quarter.

Mohata Industries, Indo Count Industries, Nandan Denim, RSWM and VIP Clothing from the textile sector were down 47 per cent thus far in Q3FY19.

As the industry is facing temporary oversupply, aggression in pricing and higher credit period, which have impacted the volumes, realisation and profitability of the company as well as denim industry, Nandan Denim said in while announcing Q3 results.

Nandan Denim posted 65 per cent YoY dropped in net profit at Rs 4.8 crore in Q3FY19. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin contracted 590 basis points to 10.6 per cent from 16.5 per cent.