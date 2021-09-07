2 stock picks by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy LIC Housing, Adani Ports

-
ALSO READ
Two technical stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
3 stock ideas by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy Havells, Ipca Labs
Stock picks by HDFC Securities: Buy Adani Ports, Tata Communications
Adani Ports, Adani Green: How to trade Adani group stocks in the days ahead
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
-
BUY ADANI PORTS | TARGET: Rs 900 | STOP LOSS: Rs 645
ADANIPORTS has been hovering near the 50% of the Fibonacci retracement of the recent fall and even has seen a smart recovery to surpass all the major exponential moving averages on the daily chart. Also, the stock has witnessed a bullish crossover of short-term exponential moving average to the medium-term suggesting the sluggishness to fade away in the counter. The stock is expected to outperform the broader index in the near future. Hence looking at the technical set up it is advisable to accumulate the stock from a medium-term perspective.
BUY LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD | TARGET: Rs 460 | STOP LOSS: Rs 360
LICHSGFIN has recently corrected from the top of 540 and reached near to 360 mark without any meaningful pullback. However, the weekly chart construes that 350 – 360 has been a strong demand zone for the stock for many years. Even, the stock underwent a sharp recovery from this demand zone in the past instances. The demand zone coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the entire rally from the lows of 2020. And also, on the monthly scale, the formation of a bullish ‘Hammer’ candlestick pattern has been seen indicating that the bottom might have been made.
==========================
Osho Krishan is senior manager – Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU