2022 may be year of consolidation for Indian equities: Raamdeo Agrawal

Both the primary and secondary markets may be in for correction in the coming weeks, says Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. He tells Ashley Coutinho that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) may return once the market corrects 10-15 per cent from current levels.

