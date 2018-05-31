JUST IN
31 stocks from smallcap index fall over 25% in May; Manpasand tanks 44%

Jet Airways, Avanti Feeds, Atlanta, HCC, Waterbase, Rolta India and Dilip Buildcon were among 31 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index falling more than 25% in the month of May

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Manpasand Beverages, Jet Airways (India), Avanti Feeds, Atlanta, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Waterbase, Rolta India and Dilip Buildcon were among 31 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index falling more than 25% in the month of May.

Mangalam Drugs, Asian Oilfield, Sunil Hitech, Tamil Nadu Petroproudcts, Kitex Garments, Nandan Denim, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Rain Industries, Granules India and Thirumalai Chemicals too slipped an over 25% during the month.

At 12:53 pm; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.28% at 17,298, fallen 6% thus far in the month of May. On comparison the S&P BSE Sensex which was trading at 0.42% higher at 35,054, down just 0.31% so far in the month.

Manpasand Beverages was locked in lower circuit for the fourth straight day, down 10% at Rs 224, also its fresh 52-week low on the BSE. The stock tanked 48% in past four trading days from Rs 431 after the Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned as auditor of the company with effect from May 26, 2018. The auditor put their resignation due to lack of information provided the company for the purposes of audit of the financial results.

Shares of Atlanta are locked in lower circuit of 20% at Rs 51.10, also its fresh 52-week low on the BSE today, after the Price Waterhouse resigned as auditor of the company with effect from May 29, 2018.

Jet Airways has slipped 35% in past one month after the company posted Rs 10.36 billion- loss for the March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18), as the aviation industry is grappling with higher fuel prices. Aircraft fuel expenses surged 31% for the quarter while foreign exchange losses amounted to Rs 1.32 billion, the country's second-largest airline by market share said in a statement.

Avanti Feeds and Waterbase, both engaged in shrimp business, has plunged 35% and 34%, respectively, during the month. The market values of both these stocks almost halved from their respective 52-week highs as the net profit growth of these companies slowed down in Q4FY18.

The combined net profit Avanti Feeds and Waterbase has declined by 3.3% year on year in Q4FY18 after reported a more than 100% growth recorded in previous four quarters.

In past three years, Avanti Feeds (up 409%) and Waterbase (up 262%) has zoomed an over 200%, despite of more than 30% decline in current month.

COMPANY LATEST ONE-MONTH BEFORE LOSS(%)
KSK ENERGY VEN. 3.26 7.50 -56.53
IVRCL 1.68 3.27 -48.62
ELECTROSTEEL ST. 1.06 1.92 -44.79
MANPASAND BEVER. 223.50 399.20 -44.01
MANGALAM DRUGS 107.60 171.05 -37.09
HIND.CONSTRUCT. 15.10 23.55 -35.88
ARROW GREENTECH 222.55 342.95 -35.11
ATLANTA 51.10 78.70 -35.07
JET AIRWAYS 417.80 641.95 -34.92
AVANTI FEEDS 1619.15 2486.30 -34.88
ASIAN OILFIELD 120.15 181.55 -33.82
WATERBASE 188.50 284.30 -33.70
SUNIL HITECH 5.07 7.51 -32.49
ROLTA INDIA 42.35 62.05 -31.75
T N PETRO PROD. 38.20 55.05 -30.61
SHRIRAM EPC 18.00 25.90 -30.50
KITEX GARMENTS 166.90 237.25 -29.65
DILIP BUILDCON 821.00 1163.50 -29.44
SITI NETWORKS 12.05 17.00 -29.12
NANDAN DENIM 94.80 133.35 -28.91
INTRASOFT TECH. 466.20 653.50 -28.66
MADHUCON PROJ. 15.65 21.85 -28.38
INDIAN METALS 347.05 478.90 -27.53
BHANSALI ENGG. 138.70 191.20 -27.46
GRANULES INDIA 79.25 108.65 -27.06
RAIN INDUSTRIES 234.10 320.55 -26.97
THIRUMALAI CHEM. 1602.05 2192.80 -26.94
CMI 262.75 359.55 -26.92
NACL INDUSTRIES 31.35 42.35 -25.97
ZUARI AGRO CHEM. 370.00 496.55 -25.49
PANAMA PETROCHEM 164.05 219.45 -25.24

First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 13:56 IST

