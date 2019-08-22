JUST IN
Sebi eases FPI norms: Here are the key takeaways from the meeting
324 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE; Reliance Capital tumbles 24% intra-day

"Delay in addressing concerns of FPIs regarding taxation and slowdown in the economy is seeing foreign selling continue with over $2.5 bn being the collateral damage since Budget," IIFL Securities.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Over 300 stocks were frozen in their respective lower circuit band on the BSE on Thursday amid a sharp sell-off in equities with the benchmark indices falling over 1.50 per cent on Thursday.

As many as 324 stocks or 12 per cent of the total 2,597 traded stocks on the BSE were locked in the lower circuit and saw only sellers on these counters today. Of these, around 104 stocks belonged to the ‘X’ group, 81 stocks were from XT group, followed by B group (67), T group (44) and Z group (16), the exchange data shows.

Eight stocks – Thomas Cook India, Sterlite Technologies, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Eveready Industries, Jet Airways India, Bliss GVS Pharma, Reliance Communications and Indiabulls Integrated Services – from the S&P BSE 500 index hit their respective lower circuits during the day.

“The delay in addressing concerns of foreign investors regarding taxation and slowdown in the economy is seeing foreign selling continue with over US$2.5 billion being the collateral damage since the budget,” IIFL Securities said in a client note.

Thomas Cook India (Rs 129), Sterlite Technologies (104) and Housing Development and Infrastructure (Rs 7) were frozen at 20 per cent lower circuit limit on the BSE.

Reliance Capital tanked 24 per cent to Rs 30 in the intra-day trade. It finally settled 20 per cent lower at Rs 32 on the BSE. Stocks trading on future & option (F&O) segment, don't have any circuit limits.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE LOSS(%)
RELIANCE CAPITAL 32.0 40.0 -20.00
THOMAS COOK (I) 129.4 161.8 -20.00
STERLITE TECH. 104.2 130.2 -19.98
H D I L 7.0 8.8 -19.93
DILIP BUILDCON 336.9 401.5 -16.10
DLF 144.3 171.6 -15.91
V2 RETAIL 97.5 115.5 -15.55
SKIPPER 40.0 47.1 -15.07
AKSH OPTIFIBRE 5.7 6.7 -15.04
M T N L 4.9 5.7 -14.16
YES BANK 56.3 65.4 -13.91
GODAWARI POWER 135.0 155.3 -13.07
OSWAL GREEN TECH 8.0 9.2 -13.04
DEWAN HSG. FIN. 39.7 45.6 -12.94
ITI 60.0 68.1 -11.89
NETWRK.18 MEDIA 18.3 20.7 -11.84
SHIVA CEMENT 6.9 7.8 -11.73
RELIANCE POWER 2.8 3.2 -11.64
PC JEWELLER 27.0 30.4 -11.18
LIC HOUSING FIN. 412.9 463.7 -10.97

First Published: Thu, August 22 2019. 15:54 IST

