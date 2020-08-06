5 rate sensitive stocks that look bullish on the charts post RBI policy

JUST IN
Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent on Thursday and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent. In its outlook for the rest of the year, the RBI MPC noted that inflation was expected to remain elevated in the second quarter of 2020-21 and ease thereafter in the second half of the year.

READ ABOUT IT HERE Given the development, interest rate sensitive stocks traded in a narrow range. Realty stocks, however, bucked the trend with the Nifty Realty index rallying over 1 per cent post the development. Here are five interest rate ...

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 12:47 IST

