Trump earns bragging rights, outdoes all US presidents in past 64 years
71 stocks beat markets in last 3 Samvats; Indiabulls Integrated up 4200%

Total 24 stocks include Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, VIP Industries, Radico Khaitan and Sterlite Technologies recorded returns by more than 25% each in last three Samvat years.

Deepak Korgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

Representative image
71 stocks have outperformed the market in the past three consecutive Samvat years.

Of these, nine companies are from chemicals, six from auto ancillaries, five each from financials and pharmaceuticals and four from paper industries. 24 stocks that form a part of this list have recorded returns of over 30% each between Samvat years 2072 and 2074.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has gained 8% in Samvat 2074 (till November 6, 2018, at 11 AM), as compared to 8.54% return in Samvat 2072, followed by 16.6% in last Samvat 2073. In Samvat 2071, the benchmark index had recorded a negative return of 3.9%. The Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali.

VOLATILITY RULES

Indian markets have seen a high level of volatility in the past few months led by strong headwinds like rising crude prices and depreciation in INR. IL&FS default and consequent liquidity squeeze has added to the woes increasing the probability of slowdown in the economy. The Sensex has lost 10% from the peak while BSE mid cap (down 19%) and small-cap index (down 29%) were down more than 15% from their peak.

Despite lower returns recorded by benchmark indices in Samvat 2074 as compared to in past two years, those who invested in stocks like Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, VIP Industries, Radico Khaitan and Sterlite Technologies have got returns of over 25% each in last three years.

Muthoot Capital Services, West Coast Paper, National Peroxide, Philips Carbon, Minda Industries and Filatex India from the S&P BSE All-cap index have seen their market price more-than-double in two out of the past three Samvats. Indiabulls Integrated Services has risen over 100% in past three Samvat years. The S&P BSE All-cap index accounts 97% market capitalisation of BSE listed companies.

PAPER STOCKS RALLY

Seshasayee Paper, N R Agarwal Industries, JK Paper and West Coast Paper from the paper sector surged up to 115% in Samvat 2074 on the back of robust demand outlook. The Indian paper industry’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation) margin rose from 11% in FY15 to 15.9% in FY18 despite capacity increases and rise in input costs due to improved pricing scenario, cost advantage of larger players and Chinese ban on certain quality of recovered paper, which reduced prices, analysts say.

Price on BSE in Rs % gain in Samvat year
Company 10/11/2015 28/10/2016 18/10/2017 LTP 2072 2073 2074
Indiabulls Integ 9.61 23.50 64.80 338.75 144.5 175.7 422.8
DIL 164.94 221.00 272.00 908 34.0 23.1 233.8
Merck 751.50 833.40 1143.40 3057 10.9 37.2 167.4
Natl. Peroxide 524.50 984.50 2028.35 4986.95 87.7 106.0 145.9
NELCO 68.70 89.40 109.20 252.65 30.1 22.1 131.4
West Coast Paper 67.00 136.15 183.05 394 103.2 34.4 115.2
Vimta Labs 83.25 101.85 126.95 273 22.3 24.6 115.0
Renaissance Jew. 102.65 150.40 176.35 341 46.5 17.3 93.4
Universal Cables 62.20 85.70 162.35 311 37.8 89.4 91.6
Radico Khaitan 108.30 141.30 211.80 398.9 30.5 49.9 88.3
Andhra Petrochem 15.50 16.89 37.90 69.85 9.0 124.4 84.3
N R Agarwal Inds 34.55 214.00 274.00 501.65 519.4 28.0 83.1
Optiemus Infra. 36.55 57.85 68.45 123.95 58.3 18.3 81.1
Safari Inds. 184.00 233.90 410.00 736.2 27.1 75.3 79.6
Hil Ltd 589.50 685.30 1287.35 2280.05 16.3 87.9 77.1
V-Mart Retail 441.70 514.65 1445.10 2509.9 16.5 180.8 73.7
V I P Inds. 90.35 145.90 265.20 442.9 61.5 81.8 67.0
Biocon 145.92 307.95 381.15 631.25 111.0 23.8 65.6
Confidence Petro 5.59 10.14 21.90 36 81.4 116.0 64.4
Seshasayee Paper 229.00 619.10 760.00 1215 170.3 22.8 59.9
JK Paper 42.65 90.90 113.15 179.1 113.1 24.5 58.3
Aarti Inds. 504.85 751.50 887.25 1397.95 48.9 18.1 57.6
Vinati Organics 398.00 598.20 971.05 1522.35 50.3 62.3 56.8
Assoc.Alcohols 62.60 121.60 171.80 261.05 94.2 41.3 51.9
Guj. Ambuja Exp 45.50 92.30 161.30 241.85 102.9 74.8 49.9
Transpek Inds. 353.20 518.40 1004.75 1500 46.8 93.8 49.3
Punjab Chemicals 169.10 211.05 396.35 586.35 24.8 87.8 47.9
Sterlite Tech. 67.42 102.45 257.05 378.5 52.0 150.9 47.2
Hind.Oil Explor. 31.65 65.45 91.45 133.35 106.8 39.7 45.8
Usha Martin 14.75 16.21 27.10 39.15 9.9 67.2 44.5
Orient Refrac. 79.95 125.60 151.70 217.75 57.1 20.8 43.5
Sandur Manganese 494.25 709.10 903.60 1282.75 43.5 27.4 42.0
JSW Steel 87.37 165.81 258.65 351.3 89.8 56.0 35.8
KSE 572.50 690.00 1685.00 2250 20.5 144.2 33.5
Jamna Auto Inds. 23.67 45.14 57.85 77.2 90.7 28.2 33.4
Sterling Tools 87.76 196.43 261.00 343.15 123.8 32.9 31.5
Garware Tech. 349.50 550.50 895.85 1151.6 57.5 62.7 28.5
Info Edg.(India) 733.80 898.55 1106.60 1422 22.5 23.2 28.5
Deepak Nitrite 63.90 112.00 211.95 272.25 75.3 89.2 28.5
Muthoot Cap.Serv 136.18 282.18 663.65 841.35 107.2 135.2 26.8
Shivalik Bimetal 9.60 18.50 77.00 97.2 92.7 316.2 26.2
Bajaj Fin. 532.27 1072.95 1869.20 2351.95 101.6 74.2 25.8
Alkyl Amines 295.00 339.70 557.25 700 15.2 64.0 25.6
Steel Str. Wheel 363.50 656.70 885.15 1099.6 80.7 34.8 24.2
Phillips Carbon 24.28 55.26 182.84 226.1 127.6 230.9 23.7
Britannia Inds. 3032.25 3306.30 4674.95 5720.65 9.0 41.4 22.4
Minda Inds. 48.42 120.72 278.31 339.95 149.3 130.5 22.1
Bajaj Electrical 233.70 259.65 418.30 509.45 11.1 61.1 21.8
Filatex India 7.62 16.66 38.74 47.1 118.6 132.5 21.6
Reliance Inds. 460.98 526.75 913.75 1104.55 14.3 73.5 20.9
Talbros Auto. 112.70 156.00 199.05 239 38.4 27.6 20.1
Shemaroo Entert. 265.10 339.60 400.00 480.1 28.1 17.8 20.0
JSW Holdings 955.55 1227.10 1904.20 2285 28.4 55.2 20.0
Sasken Technol. 293.90 407.95 565.55 677 38.8 38.6 19.7
Havells India 258.65 406.40 545.10 649.6 57.1 34.1 19.2
Apcotex Industri 224.80 368.65 466.90 547.8 64.0 26.7 17.3
KEI Inds. 104.20 117.60 323.05 377.2 12.9 174.7 16.8
Borosil Glass 59.29 189.47 223.21 258.8 219.6 17.8 15.9
Windsor Machines 30.60 43.30 57.25 66.2 41.5 32.2 15.6
GRUH Finance 124.13 167.08 254.93 294.7 34.6 52.6 15.6
City Union Bank 71.49 123.35 144.68 166.75 72.5 17.3 15.3
Prec. Wires (I) 69.50 123.60 202.35 233 77.8 63.7 15.1
GAIL (India) 158.15 243.62 327.00 375.65 54.0 34.2 14.9
India Glycols 88.75 137.85 319.85 366.85 55.3 132.0 14.7
Gufic BioScience 40.90 51.50 84.10 96.3 25.9 63.3 14.5
Balkrishna Inds 323.98 531.60 863.43 973 64.1 62.4 12.7
Bharat Bijlee 587.00 822.50 1102.10 1241.65 40.1 34.0 12.7
P & G Hygiene 5676.85 7031.75 8628.25 9695.75 23.9 22.7 12.4
Subros 81.50 166.00 256.55 284.5 103.7 54.5 10.9
JTEKT India 57.65 68.85 105.30 115.45 19.4 52.9 9.6
Godrej Consumer 439.22 535.35 642.20 697.8 21.9 20.0 8.7
LTP : Last traded price on November 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM

First Published: Tue, November 06 2018. 12:16 IST

