Aarti Drugs leaps 15%, hits new high as board approves 3:1 bonus shares

Shares of surged as much as 15.73 per cent to a lifetime high of Rs 2,790 on the BSE on Thursday after the company's board approved issuing 3 bonus equity shares for every one fully paid-up equity share held.

"The Board of Directors has approved the following subject to approval of the Shareholders: a) Increase in authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 25,00,00,000/- to Rs. 120,00,00,000/- by creation of additional 9,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each. b) the issuance of fully paid up Bonus Share in the ratio of 3:1," the company said in a filing to exchanges today.

"The Company will intimate the “Record Date” for determining eligible Shareholders entitled to receive Bonus Shares in due course," it said.

At 2:20 PM, the stock was trading 13.65 per cent higher at Rs 2,739.80 as compared to 1 per cent decline in S&P BSE Sensex. Around 13.9 lakh shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far combined.

The company announced its June quarter results on July 25, 2020 during which it reported a 280.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 85.45 crore as against Rs 22.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 544.67 crore, up 34.34 per cent YoY, with 85 per cent and 15 per cent contribution from API segment and formulation, respectively.

Domestic sales of the API segment grew 28 per cent and exports by 29 per cent. Around 50 per cent of the YoY growth in the API segment was due to volume growth. Formulation segment revenues grew by around 89 per cent YoY on the account of high export growth.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and ammortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 135 crore, up 147 per cent YoY. Consolidated Ebitda margin improved to 24.83 per cent.

The company said it has planned additional CAPEX for introducing new products in anti-diabetic category towards the end of FY21.