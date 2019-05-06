Aavas Financiers hits new high on robust Q4 results; stock up 23% in 6 days

Shares of hit a new high of Rs 1,363, up 5 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday on the BSE, after the company reported a robust more-than-doubled net profit at Rs 54.3 crore in March quarter, on the back of a healthy net interest income. The company had a profit of Rs 20 crore in year-ago period.

Net interest income (interest income minus interest expenses) was up 43.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 124 crore against Rs 86 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Net interest margin expanded 129 bps to 8.56 per cent from 7.27 per cent while Assets under management (AUM) rose 45.6 per cent at Rs 5,942 crore on Y-o-Y basis.

The company's assets quality improved during the quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 0.47 per cent, improved by 11 bps, and net NPAs at 0.37 per cent, an improvement of 12 bps of the outstanding loan book, over the preceding quarter.

The said asset quality continued to remain strong, driven by in-house sourcing model, strong underwriting process & robust collection mechanism.

“Given the challenging circumstances faced by the NBFC industry during FY18-19, we have been performing consistently with timely investments and a commitment to deliver sustainable long term performance. The Company would continue to strive for strong asset quality, sustainable profitability & consistent growth while enhancing consumer satisfaction & creating shareholders' wealth,” said Sushil Kumar Agarwal, CEO,

In the past six trading days, the stock has rallied 23 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent decline in the benchmark S&P It has zoomed 123 per cent from its 52-week low level of Rs 612 on October 31, 2018 on the in intra-day trade.

The stock had made a weak debut, as the scrip got listed at Rs 750, 9 per cent below its issue price of Rs 821 on the on October 8, 2018.