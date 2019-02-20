Aavas Financiers hits new high; surges 35% in three months

Shares of hit a new high of Rs 930, rising 3 per cent on the in intra-day trade on Wednesday. The stock was trading at its highest level since listing on October 8, 2018.

The stock of company has outperformed the market by surging 13 per cent since January 30, after it reported a healthy result for December 2018 (Q3FY19). In comparison, the S&P Sensex was up 1 per cent during the same period.

(formerly known as Au Housing Finance), is a retail, affordable company, primarily serving low and middle-income self-employed customers in semi-urban and rural areas in India. The Company’s product offering consists of Home loans for the purchase or construction of residential properties, and for the extension and repair of existing housing units.

reported a more than doubled net profit at Rs 56 crore in Q3FY19 against Rs 25.9 crore in a year ago quarter. Net interest income (interest income minus interest expenses) was up 73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,239 crore from Rs 717 crore during the quarter. The company reported high disbursement growth in Q3FY19 of 38 per cent YoY to Rs 711 crore from Rs 516 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.