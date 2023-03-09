JUST IN
NTPC rallies 7% in 4 days, nears 52-week high on strong growth outlook
Jindal Saw hits over 5-year high; zooms 94% in 3 months on healthy outlook
Gokaldas Exports dips 4% after 13% equity changes hands via block deal
Stocks to Watch: Bharat Forge, Shoppers Stop, Gokaldas, Lotus Chocolate
Stock Market Live: Broader indices firm; Auto pack weak, NTPC, Cipla up 2%
Sebi puts restrictions on cos opting share buyback via stock exchange route
Adani Enterprises surges over 70% in the last 6 trading sessions
Sensex extend winning run to 3rd day as financial, energy shares advance
PSU outperformance over Nifty can continue; investors fear price downtrend
India Ratings lowers outlook on Adani Enterprises, Adani Green to negative
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
SeQuent Scientific rallies 15% on terminating pact to acquire Tineta Pharma
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Adani Enterprises, ACC: Time to sell Adani group stocks after a sharp run?

Analyst recommends investors should wait for some constructive growth direction before venturing into the Group stocks.

Topics
Adani Group | Adani Enterprises Ltd | Adani Ports

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Shares of Adani Group were trading on a mixed note on Thursday, with stocks from the futures & options (F&O) space trending lower, while others holding steady gains.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 11:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.