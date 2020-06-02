Adani Green surges 5%, hits record high on no material impact of Covid-19

Shares of hit an all-time high of Rs 273 and were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit band on the BSE on Tuesday, after the company said that there will be no material impact on the company’s profit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stock was trading higher for the fifth straight trading day. In the past three months, the stock has zoomed 75 per cent against a 12 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Till 10:07 am, a combined 360,000 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE. There were pending buy orders for around 77,000 shares on both the exchanges, the data shows.

“The company has been raising invoices to all counterparties regularly and has been receiving the regular payments from all the DISCOMs and counterparties. The company doesn't expect any issue in servicing the debt and other financing arrangements” said in an exchange filing.

The consistent performance across assets in April 2020 with solar plant availability of 99.3 per cent compared to 99.5 per cent in April 2019 and wind plant availability of 95.7 per cent compared to 86.2 per cent in April, 2019. The operational EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin is consistently maintained at around 90 per cent in April, 2020 compared to 89 per cent for FY20, it added.

The company further said it has recently divested 50 per cent of stake in operational 2.148 MW operational solar plants for Rs 3,707 crore. The proceeds from the transaction are sufficient to meet the equity requirement for the next 24 months.

The company does not expect any impact on the rating of either the company or any of its subsidiary including international ratings of USD bonds, it added.