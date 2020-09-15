Adani Green, Ramco Systems among 275 stks that hit the upper circuit on BSE

Shares of 275 companies were frozen at their respective upper circuit limit on the BSE on Tuesday, led by smallcap counters. Adani Green Energy, Ramco Systems, Tejas Networks, Globus Spirits, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, ADF Foods, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, and Skipper were among 24 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index that were locked in their respective upper circuit limit on the BSE.

At 02:40 pm, the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 1.5 per cent, as compared to a 0.86 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 0.79 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. The smallcap index hit a fresh 52-week high of 15,379 points in the intra-day trade today.

Shares of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit for the third straight day. It hit a record high of Rs 670.65 on the BSE today, thereby entering the elite club of firms with Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation (m-cap). The company also became the first Gautam Adani-led Adani Group company to cross Rs 1-trillion m-cap.

ADF Foods, too, was frozen at the upper circuit limit (up 5 per cent) for the second straight day on the NSE on Tuesday. The stock has surged 11 per cent in two days after investor Ashish Kacholia bought nearly one percentage point stake in the packaged foods company through the open market. On Monday, Ashish Kacholia bought 148,871 shares or 0.74 per cent equity of at Rs 377.99 each on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. The name of the sellers was not ascertained immediately.

hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 328.50, up 5 per cent on the BSE today, zooming 72 per cent in the past one month, against a 3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Since June 10, 2020, the stock of IT consulting & software company skyrocketed 329 per cent from the level of Rs 76.65 after high net worth individual investor and mutual funds bought the stake in the company via open market.

On August 26, HDFC Mutual Fund had acquired 157,337 equity shares, representing 0.51 per cent of the equity of at a price of Rs 240 per share on the NSE, bulk deal data shows. The names of the sellers were not ascertained immediately.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, HDFC Mutual Fund said there has been an increase in the shareholding of the by the Schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund by 2.25 per cent as of August 26, 2020. As on August 26, 2020, the aggregate holding of the Schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund in the Company is 8.65 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, it said.

Earlier, on June 10, 2020, ace investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia had purchased 339,843 shares, representing 1.1 per cent of the total equity of Ramco Systems, for about Rs 3 crore. He bought these shares at an average price of Rs 87.82 per share through a block deal on the NSE, the exchange data shows. Vijay Kedia had nil holding in the company till the end of December quarter, shareholding pattern data shows.

Meanwhile, on August 25, Ramco Systems said it signed a multi-million dollar agreement with a leading utility and infrastructure Group with diversified businesses in Malaysia for delivering Group-wide Digital Transformation spanning across its ports and logistics operations. With this win, Ramco’s enterprise platform will support in managing more than 50 per cent of all port operations in Malaysia.