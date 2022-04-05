Adani Group shares at lifetime highs; Adani Power zooms 92% in one month

Shares of Gautam Adani-led were on a roll with electric utilities company having zoomed as much as 92 per cent in the last one month; similarly, recently listed too had surged a whopping 61 per cent during the same period.

Adani Total Gas and Adani Enterprises rallied 35 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone soared 22 per cent followed by (15 per cent) and Adani Transmission (7 per cent). Except, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports, the remaining five stocks traded at their respective lifetime highs on the bourses. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 11 per cent in the past one month.

Among the individual stocks, continued its northward movement, and was locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 232.60 on the BSE in Tuesday’s trade.

Apart from the sharp 92 per cent surge in the last one month, the stock has soared 133 per cent in the last three months. had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 218.49 crore for third quarter of FY22 (Q3FY22). The company incurred a loss of Rs 288.74 crore while total income stood at Rs 5,593.58 crore relative to Rs 7,099.20 crore in the same period a year ago.

(AWL) too was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 580.20, also its new high on the BSE, and has rallied 61 per cent in the last one month. AWL enjoys market-leading positions across kitchen essentials: branded edible oil, wheat flour, rice, etc., with a large household reach. Its growth strategy is premised on scaling up market share in existing categories, diversification into more FMCG segments, the pursuit of strategic acquisitions (widening product/geographic reach) and an improved margin/return profile over the medium term.

In Q3FY22, AWL reported a 66 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in its consolidated net profit of Rs 211 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q3FY22). The company's consolidated revenues grew 41 per cent QoQ at Rs 14,379 crore.

"As the largest edible oil manufacturer (~19 per cent share) with access to the global linkages of Wilmar (owns 44 per cent stake), AWL enjoys significant sourcing (strong relationships with leading suppliers, units closer to ports), supply chain and scale advantages over domestic peers to ensure an efficient cost structure that is important for a low-margin business," analysts at JP Morgan said.

Adani Total Gas too hit a new high of Rs 2,450, up 3 per cent in intra-day trade on Tuesday, and has rallied 36 per cent in the past one month. On March 28, Adani Total Gas forayed into Electric Mobility by launching its first electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "We aim to expand electric mobility network by setting up 1500 EVCS across the country. We have kept an expansion plan ready to move beyond 1500 EVCS, on the basis of demand generation and momentum building of EV ecosystem in the country," the company said in a statement.

Adani Total Gas is India’s leading private player in developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks to supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to industrial, commercial, domestic (residential) customers and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transport sector. Given its gas distribution mandate prior to the authorisation of 14 new Geographical Areas (GAs), ATGL caters to 38 Geographical Areas which account for 8 per cent of India’s population.