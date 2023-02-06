JUST IN
Call on FY24 green bond, H2 borrowing to be taken together: Ajay Seth
Hunting for value in growth-oriented businesses: Mirae's Neelesh Surana
Most of the upside will come from earnings growth: Herald Van Der Linde
Clients went overboard on equities in last two years, says Ashish Shanker
India's premium valuations remain a challenge: Invesco MF's Taher Badshah
Markets hit by deeper corrections may outperform India: Morningstar CEO
Strong earnings growth can be market propeller: IDFC Mutual Fund CEO
India will be the best or among top two markets globally: Shankar Sharma
Will the Sensex dip to 57,000 before jumping to 75,000?
Investors must have moderate return expectations in 2023: Nippon India exec
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Q&A
Equity conversion may offer near-term support for Vodafone Idea stock
icon-arrow-left
Proposed fee structure for the AIF Industry to level playing field
Business Standard

Adani group stock rout has shaken investor faith, says Gaurav Dua

"A monetary policy meeting this week and some important October-December 2022-23 results may influence the near-term direction of markets"

Topics
Adani Group | Indian markets | Budget 2023

Puneet Wadhwa 

Gaurav Dua, Sharekhan
Gaurav Dua, SVP, head-capital market strategy Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

It has been a choppy fortnight for Indian markets that braved Budget 2023-24 proposals and Adani Group developments. Gaurav Dua, senior vice-president, head of capital market strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa, says global equity markets seem to have factored in a soft landing in the US and the early stirrings of a likely rate-cut cycle by the end of Calendars 2023 (CY23) or early 2024 (CY24). These, he believes, could turn questionable if inflationary pressures do not ease along expected lines. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 06:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.