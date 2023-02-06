Adani group stock rout has shaken investor faith, says Gaurav Dua

It has been a choppy fortnight for that braved Budget 2023-24 proposals and developments. Gaurav Dua, senior vice-president, head of capital market strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa, says global equity seem to have factored in a soft landing in the US and the early stirrings of a likely rate-cut cycle by the end of Calendars 2023 (CY23) or early 2024 (CY24). These, he believes, could turn questionable if inflationary pressures do not ease along expected lines. Edited excerpts: