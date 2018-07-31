Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Enterprises zoom over 70% in July

Shares of Gautam Adani led- Adani Group Companies were on a roll with three stocks – Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Enterprises – ralliying more than 70% in the month of July 2018.

Bank of Baroda, Arrow Greentech, Excel Crop Care, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection, Gati, Borosil Glass, Indo Count Industries and NACL Industries from the S&P BSE Allcap index have surged in the range of 30% to 96% thus far in the current month.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), an Adani Group company, is locked in the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 61.20, its highest level since its debut on the bourses on June 18, 2018. The stock has zoomed 125% from Rs 27.15 on June 29, 2018.

Pursuant to the scheme of arrangement between Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and AGEL, renewable power undertaking of AEL has been transferred to and vested in AGEL In consideration of the demerger, AGEL allotted 761 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each of AGEL shall be issued and allotted for every 1000 fully paid up equity shares of Re 1 each held in AEL.

Adani Power up 8% at Rs 31.45, rallied 95%, while Adani Enterprises trading at Rs 193 soared 71% so far in the month.