Advice investors not to take any knee-jerk action: Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) diktat on multicap schemes has sent the industry in a tizzy. Many are fearing multicap schemes—a large category with assets of Rs 1.47 trillion—will be forced to buy small- and mid-cap stocks at high valuations.

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund and chairman of industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), says investors should wait till more clarity emerges. In an interview with Samie Modak, Shah says fund houses will build a consensus and then approach Sebi. Edited ...