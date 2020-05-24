After govt hikes market borrowing limit, states redraw their roadmaps

Following the government’s decision to hike the market borrowing limit, albeit conditionally, states are busy redrawing their market borrowing calendar to overcome the economic downturn amid the nation-wide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Union Finance Minister had reminded that the states were authorised to borrow 75 per cent of their authorised limit (3 per cent of their respective gross state domestic products (GSDPs), however, states had borrowed only 14 per cent of the authorised limit by May 14.

States such as Kerala have front-loaded their borrowing to meet their committed liabilities, including salaries, and are going to rely on meeting the four conditions to borrow the extra 2 per cent this year.

On the other hand, states including Assam, are looking to first exhaust their ways and means advances and special drawing rights before going to the market due to the large interest rate differential.

Meanwhile, states such as Bihar have not felt the need to borrow from at all so far, but will opt for it in a month or two.





Union government has allowed states to borrow till their fiscal deficit hits 5 per cent of their respective gross state domestic product (GSDP). However, they are allowed to tap unconditionally till their fiscal deficit reaches 3.5 per cent of GSDP.

Beyond that, they have to meet four parameters – One Nation, One Ration Card, ease of doing business, power sector reforms and urban local body reforms – for availing an extra 0.25 per cent against each of the parameters. If they meet three of the four parameters, they can also avail till their fiscal deficit reaches an additional 0.5 per cent of GSDP.

Kerala has already borrowed Rs 9000 crore so far, which is 70 per cent of what it is eligible to borrow for the full fiscal at Rs 13000 crore. With the additional 2 per cent additional borrowing allowed, Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac said that it will meet the conditions laid down to borrow an additional 2 per cent, which comes to over Rs 8000 crore.

“While states are being very careful with borrowing, Kerala has already borrowed Rs 9000 crore and paid a high rate of interest of 9% for Rs 6000 crore we borrowed. It was important for us to do the frontloading, as we have to make transfers to people affected by lockdown, besides paying salaries,” he said.

While Isaac said that the state will try to meet the conditions for the extra 1.5% borrowing, he also criticised it, saying it sets a wrong precedent. “This time the conditions are not severe, which may not be the case in the future. It is a bad precedent to have the conditions in the first place,” he added.

Kerala is expecting a contraction of 15 per cent in the gross state domestic product (GSDP) this fiscal.

Meanwhile, Assam has so far borrowed Rs 500 crore from the market, but is relying more on ways and means advances to meet its spending requirement.

"We are entitled to borrow Rs 12000 cr and another Rs 2000 crore without any conditions. For the conditional borrowing, the reforms are not tough so we plan to borrow the entire amount,” said Assam's finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

After the conditions were imposed, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra had said that the additional borrowing was another smokescreen.

“Every time we go to the market to borrow, the Centre has to okay it. So, where is the need to attach conditions. This is being done to undermine the states,” Mitra alleged.

He added that ways and means advances come at a 3% rate on interest, whereas market borrowing at 7%. “Most states will first try to exhaust the ways and means advances window before going to the market,” he said.

However, states such as Bihar have so far not felt the need to borrow, but they will opt for it as and when the need arises.

“This is just the second month of the fiscal. States that are badly governed are the ones frontloading the borrowing and cutting salaries. We will take a loan when we need it,” said Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Bihar lost out on 82% of its revenue as it fell to Rs 450 crore in April compared to the same month in the last year.

Punjab is planning to borrow Rs 5,300 crore in the first quarter itself, about a third of its borrowing limit for the fiscal, to meet its committed spending like salaries, pensions and interest payments.

Experts have criticized the Centre’s decision to put conditions on states for borrowing.

Govinda Rao, the former director at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), said that these conditions set a precedent about imposing conditions on states' borrowing.

“They (states) are borrowing from the market, you (the union government) are not the one who is lending. It has never happened in the history of this country that conditions were imposed on somebody to borrow. While Article 293 (4)) allows the Centre to do so, the point is that it never happened in the past. These conditions may be desirable. But, this sets a precedent. The Centre can impose any conditions now,” said Rao.