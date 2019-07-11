Indigo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways: Here's how you can trade in airline stocks

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INDIGO): The recent fall of over 10 per cent has dented the positive sentiment in the counter to a great extent. There are chances that the stock will enter a bearish phase. That said, the most significant neckline comes at Rs 1,230, which is 200 days moving average (DMA), and if breached then a slide below Rs 1,000 levels is inevitable.

The follow-up correction may exhaust the upside move, as per the daily chart. At the current levels, a rebound can take the counter to Rs 1,390 – Rs 1,440 levels. If it does manage to conquer this, then IngiGo will face the ...