After SGX, NSE plans to tie-up with more international bourses at GIFT City

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is in talks with more international bourses for a tie-up at the GIFT City, the country’s first and only international financial services centre (IFSC).

While it is known that the NSE and Singapore Exchange (SGX) are in the process of finalising the so-called ‘connect’ programme, NSE’s chief has revealed that the tie-up may not just be restricted to the Singapore bourse. “NSE is putting together connect structures with SGX and a few other international exchanges to consolidate the liquidity of India access products at our ...