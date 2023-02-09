JUST IN
Business Standard

Chana, mustard likely to trade around MSP, wheat much above it

The MSP of mustard for 2023-24 is Rs 5,450 per quintal

Topics
MSP | Mustard | chana

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

farmers, crop, agriculture, mustard
File photo of a farmer in mustard field

Wheat is expected to trade much above its minimum support price (MSP) owing to strong demand while prices of chana and mustard might remain under pressure and closer to their MSPs, according to traders.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 22:46 IST

