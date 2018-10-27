JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh 7-month lows; YES Bank, TCS, Infosys stocks fall
Business Standard

All 50 components of Nifty fell below their 50-day moving average this week

The Nifty on Friday closed at 10,030

Samie Modak 

NSE
Representative image

All the 50 components of the benchmark Nifty traded below their 50-day moving average (DMA) price this week. This has happened for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis.

On August 28, when the Nifty had closed at an all-time high of 11,739, 80 per cent (40 stocks) traded above their 50-DMA, a popularly tracked technical indicator.

If a stock trades below its 50-DMA, the trend is considered to be bearish. The Nifty on Friday closed at 10,030. Technical analysts say the market is near its key support zone of 9,950-10,000. If the market fails to sustain above these levels, the correction could get deeper, they say.

chart
First Published: Sat, October 27 2018. 01:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements