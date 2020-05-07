All you wanted to know about support and resistance levels

Support and resistance are two points that indicate positive and negative reversals, respectively, in trading. Support shows the level where traders or investors are ready to buy, causing the buying momentum to emerge while selling pressure diminishes.

In resistance, the buying strength starts to peter out, exhibiting buyers' exhaustion at that level and sellers' entry into the market. What does support and resistance tell you? o The first sign of a change in trend can be identified by support and resistance levels. o The strength of a counter depends on the ability to ...