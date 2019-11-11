Amara Raja Batteries up 7%; reports highest-ever net profit in Q2

-
The company, a leading industrial and automotive battery major, reported its highest-ever net profit of Rs 219 crore, up 82 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 25 per cent (YoY) at Rs 232 crore during the quarter. Operational revenue, however, declined 3 per cent to Rs 1,695 crore on YoY basis.
The both automotive and industry battery businesses have recorded healthy volume growth during the quarter barring automotive OE segment. The management said the demand for AMARON and POWER ZONE brands in registered significant uptick in replacement market in four-wheeler as well as two-wheeler segments. It also believes that continued technology upgradation and widening product portfolio to meet emerging customer needs will help the company navigate through the demand cycles and sustain growth momentum.
