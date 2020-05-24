Amid long road to recovery, QSR stocks have an edge over multiplexes

Against the backdrop of the lockdown hurting discretionary demand and its consequent impact on consumer behaviour — moving away from dine-outs and crowded places, such as malls and cinema theatres, experts believe a recovery to the FY20 (pre-Covid-19) levels could take at least 15-20 months.

However, within the discretionary space, too, expectations are that quick-service restaurants (QSRs) may see a faster recovery than multiplexes. The Street, too, believes so, given the outperformance of QSR stocks, such as Jubilant FoodWorks and Westlife Development, vis-à-vis ...