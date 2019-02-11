Analysts see robust demand, margin squeeze for IT firms; prefer large-caps

Despite being a seasonally weak quarter due to furloghs and lower billing days on account of holidays, most companies in the information technology (IT) sector reported a strong set of numbers for the October – December 2018 period of financial year 2018-19 (Q3FY19). Analysts attribute the performance to favourable demand environment, execution of early deal wins and currency tailwinds.

Data wise, top five Tier-1 IT companies reported revenue growth in the range of 1.8-5.6 per cent on sequential basis and 7-13 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) on constant currency (CC) basis. And this is reflected in their stock performance as well. Thus far in calendar year 2019 (CY19), stocks of most IT companies have rallied up to over 14 per cent. The Nifty IT index has moved up nearly 11 per cent thus far in CY19, as compared to nearly 5 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index, ACE Equity data show.

Among individual stocks, shares of and have risen over 14 per cent while those of and soared 13.69 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. On the downside, Infibeam Avenues have fallen over 30 per cent.





Company Name Date Closing price as

on Feb 8 Date Closing price as on Jan 1 % change Ltd. 08-Feb-2019 760.90 01-Jan-2019 665.05 14.41 Ltd. 08-Feb-2019 372.70 01-Jan-2019 326.65 14.10 NIIT Technologies Ltd. 08-Feb-2019 1309.15 01-Jan-2019 1151.50 13.69 Ltd. 08-Feb-2019 805.55 01-Jan-2019 719.10 12.02 HCL Technologies Ltd. 08-Feb-2019 1068.45 01-Jan-2019 959.85 11.31 NIFTY IT 08-Feb-2019 16019.80 01-Jan-2019 14450.90 10.86 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. 08-Feb-2019 2061.40 01-Jan-2019 1902.80 8.34 Ltd. 08-Feb-2019 891.55 01-Jan-2019 863.40 3.26 Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. 08-Feb-2019 3731.90 01-Jan-2019 3729.45 0.07 Tata Elxsi Ltd. 08-Feb-2019 904.50 01-Jan-2019 1026.75 -11.91 Infibeam Avenues Ltd. 08-Feb-2019 33.00 01-Jan-2019 47.45 -30.45

Analysts expect the strong performance of Indian IT companies to continue going into the next financial year; however, margin pressure courtesy increased onsite cost structure may take some sheen off. That apart, unfavourable risk-reward ratio given the recent run-up, headwinds emerging from slowdown in the US, uncertainties around the Brexit deal and US-China trade war may adversely impact the in FY2020, they say.

“The pressure point on profitability is resulting largely from shortage of talent in the US combined with challenges on procurement of fresh visas and even renewals of existing ones. As a result, reliance on subcontractors has increased in the US to fulfil demand inflating costs in the process. We expect this headwind to continue in FY2020E,” wrote analysts tracking the sector at Kotak Securities in a recent report.

Echoing similar view, Amit Chandra, IT analyst at HDFC Securities, says large deal wins announced by and is a proof that there is a robust demand environment for the

“In fact, the demand environment at present is best in the last three-four years. However, problem remains on the supply side. Increased onsite cost structure may boost expenses and hence dent margins. That said, companies have started hiring now, which is adequate evidence that the demand is improving,” Chandra adds.

Stock strategy

Most analysts prefer large-cap IT companies over their mid-cap peers and suggest investors be selective as regards the mid-cap IT names. Strong business model strength and to be consistently in the top quartile on growth parameters are key factors to check before investing.

Among the large-caps, remains the analysts' favourite, followed by Infosys, HCL Technologies and Among midcaps, Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), NIIT Tech, Hexaware and are investment worthy, analysts say.