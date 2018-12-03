Ashok Leyland falls 4% as November auto sales decline

-
Total sales of Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) stood at 13,121 units in the month of November. The company had sold 14,457 units in the same month last year.
M&HCV sales declined 18% to 8,718 units as compared to 10,638 units, a year ago. LCV sales, however, increased 15% to 4,403 units.
Between April and November, total sales rose by 26% to 122,357 units. In the same period last year, total sales were at 96,888 units.
At 10:05 am; Ashok Leyland was trading at Rs 108 on the BSE, as compared to 0.49% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock quoting close to its 52-week low of Rs 103 touched on October 5, 2018, in intra-day trade. A combined 12.16 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
