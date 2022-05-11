Asian, EMs entering the late stages of a bear market: Morgan Stanley

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Reliance to clock $20 bn in EBITDA by 2022-end, says Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 70,000 level by December 2022
Will markets absorb Fed's half-point whiplash?
-
Asian and emerging markets are entering the late stages of a bear market, said analysts at Morgan Stanley in their mid-year equity market outlook note on Wednesday. The near-term risks, the research and broking house said, are known, but potent.
Typically, a market is said to be in a bear phase when the frontline stock indices drop 20 per cent or more from their recent high.
WATCH VIDEO: Are the markets heading into a bear phase? Julius Baer view
“Asia and EM equities are entering the late stages of a bear market that has traversed valuation, regulation, geopolitics and supply chain pressures. Near-term risks are known but still potent. Regionally, we see ASEAN and the Middle East as beneficiaries of the higher inflation and resource-constrained global picture, with favourable macro-stability positions and growth supported by reopening. North Asia is more challenged by a weaker export outlook and semi downcycle,” wrote analysts at Morgan Stanley in a recent report led by Jonathan F Garner, their chief Asia and emerging market strategist in the recent note.
CHART: Morgan Stanley's global forecast
Over the next 12 months, Morgan Stanley forecasts range-bound markets for equities, credit, yields, and the US dollar. As a base case, it pegs the MSCI EM index at 1060 levels in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2-23) – a modest around 3 per cent upside from the current levels.
ALSO READ: India is among the least favoured markets in Asia: Sunil Tirumalai of UBS
The bear-case scenario marked by recession, sharp tightening in financial conditions, dip in growth, sticker inflation, tighter Covid restrictions in China and negative geopolitical developments in Europe, and bull-case scenario that sees the recent fall in equities is just a mid-cycle correction, expects rate hikes to come through as forecasted, healthy consumer and corporate balance-sheets despite dip in growth and positive geopolitical situation in Europe peg this index at 890 levels and 1340 levels, respectively by Q2-23.
ALSO READ: Morgan Stanley cuts India's growth forecasts on inflation, global slowdown
A bullish exception, however, remains energy, where they have an above-consensus forecast and continue to like energy as a positive carry inflation hedge. A positive view toward energy, and more caution toward metals, as a result, has made them overweight in commodities.
Macro and earnings data points, Morgan Stanley said, continue to soften as global economies move toward later-cycle phases. Cost pressures, it believes, still remain an issue for corporates around the world and cautions risks to margin expectations for global companies for the coming quarters amid sticky input/labor costs.
ALSO READ: US stocks are likely to be hit by a wave of redemptions, warns Chris Wood
The US equity market faces a host of risks from slowing macro growth to cost pressures/inflation to a hawkish Fed. Those risks, coupled with still elevated valuation levels, inform our view that the US is likely to underperform over the next 12 months," Morgan Stanley said.
Region-wise, Morgan Stanley has upgraded Brazil to overweight, and continues to prefer commodity exporters, including Saudi Arabia, Australia, Indonesia and Singapore as beneficiaries of the ASEAN upswing. Among regions, Morgan Stanley has moved back Mexico to underweight, which remains structurally challenged, alongside New Zealand and Hungary.
========================
Twitter: @Pun_ditry
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU