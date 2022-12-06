JUST IN
Five-Star Business Finance zooms 19%, hits highest level since listing
Tata Coffee, CCL Products: Tea, Coffee stocks to brew more gains in 2023
Bajaj Consumer up 5% as board to consider share buyback proposal on Friday
Investors look to emerging markets as US dollar tumbles: Analysis
Astra Microwave jumps 7%; board to mull Rs 400 crore-fund raise on Friday
TaMo, M&M: Price hikes unlikely to put auto stocks in top gear, charts show
Westlife Foodworld soars 10%, hits new high on 'Vision 2027' growth plan
Ion Exchange hits new high; gains 6% in two days on securing IOCL order
PSU banks trade firm in a weak market; SBI nears record high
Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, Tata Motors, Kirloskar Bros, Dhunseri Tea
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Five-Star Business Finance zooms 19%, hits highest level since listing
Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up
Business Standard

Asian equities witness highest monthly foreign inflows in two years

Expectations that China would gradually loosen its zero-Covid policy and open up its economy also lifted sentiment

Topics
Asian stocks | Asian economy | Global stock markets

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Foreign net monthly inflows into Asian equities hit a two-year high in November on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut the pace of its interest rate hikes.

Expectations that China would gradually loosen its zero-COVID policy and open up its economy also lifted sentiment.

Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea showed foreigners bought equities worth a net $15.18 billion in November, the most since November 2020.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent policy meeting showed that most policymakers saw the need for a slowdown in rate hikes to counter the economic downtrend and maintain financial stability.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index surged 14.8% last month, its biggest monthly gain in about 24 years, after being hit by aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve earlier this year.

Taiwanese equities attracted $6.06 billion in foreign inflows last month, the biggest amount since 2008, while India and South Korea received $4.43 billion and $3.04 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, Thai and Vietnamese equities drew $822 million and $683 million in net buying. Foreign investors also had small net purchases in the Philippines and Indonesia last month.

Analysts are also optimistic about flows into emerging Asian markets as the dollar has dropped sharply in recent weeks.

The dollar index touched a more than 5-month low this week on bets that the Federal Reserve would dial down the pace of its interest rate hikes after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases.

"The US dollar index remains locked in a downward bias, which could continue to provide a supportive environment for foreign inflows into Asian equities towards year-end," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Asian stocks

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 14:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.