At 2022 lows: Auto stocks pick up speed, tech on collision course

The on Thursday made a fresh 2022 low on a closing basis. The benchmark gauge finished at 15,809, dropping below the previous low of 15,863 made on March 7, 2022.

While the Nifty is at the same level it was over two months ago, stock prices of the underlying 50 components have changed drastically.

The automotive (auto) pack emerged a clear winner, while information technology (IT) stocks saw huge drawdowns.



Five of the 11 best-performing stocks between March 7 and May 19 were auto companies. topped the list, with 28 per cent gains as a consequence of robust tractor sales.

Meanwhile, dominated the worst-performing list, with Tech Mahindra and Wipro dropping nearly 20 per cent apiece.

“Smart money plays contrarian. In March, there was so much negativity around the auto sector due to headwinds, such as semiconductor shortage and oil price flare-up. On the other hand, there was so much optimism around . But margin pressure, high attrition rate, and increase in salaries have weighed on the performance of technology companies,” says independent market analyst Ajay Bodke.