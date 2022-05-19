At 2022 lows: Auto stocks pick up speed, tech on collision course

-
ALSO READ
Financial stocks to drive earnings growth of Nifty50 firms: Credit Suisse
Nifty50 firms' combined net profit seen rising 25% in third quarter
IT services companies' index weighting reaches record high of 18.8%
Weight of FMCG companies in Nifty50 lowest in a decade, shows data
Monday mayhem on D-Street: Sensex falls 1,190 points, Nifty ends at 16,614
-
The Nifty50 on Thursday made a fresh 2022 low on a closing basis. The benchmark gauge finished at 15,809, dropping below the previous low of 15,863 made on March 7, 2022.
While the Nifty is at the same level it was over two months ago, stock prices of the underlying 50 components have changed drastically.
The automotive (auto) pack emerged a clear winner, while information technology (IT) stocks saw huge drawdowns.
Five of the 11 best-performing Nifty50 stocks between March 7 and May 19 were auto companies. Mahindra & Mahindra topped the list, with 28 per cent gains as a consequence of robust tractor sales.
Meanwhile, IT stocks dominated the worst-performing list, with Tech Mahindra and Wipro dropping nearly 20 per cent apiece.
“Smart money plays contrarian. In March, there was so much negativity around the auto sector due to headwinds, such as semiconductor shortage and oil price flare-up. On the other hand, there was so much optimism around IT stocks. But margin pressure, high attrition rate, and increase in salaries have weighed on the performance of technology companies,” says independent market analyst Ajay Bodke.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU