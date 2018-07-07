Auditors' exit: Institutional investors approach FinMin to resolve issue

Worried over the recent spate of resignations by auditors of listed companies, which led to a sharp drop in their stock prices, institutional investors have approached the finance ministry to resolve the issue.

According to industry sources, there will be a meeting with officials of the finance ministry, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and other related parties in the next couple of weeks. “This issue requires urgent attention. This requires a multi-party discussion, including (with) Sebi and the finance ...