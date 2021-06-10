Auto parts maker Sansera Engineering files IPO papers with Sebi

-
-
Auto component maker Sansera Engineering Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale.
The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 17,244,328 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed.
Those offering shares in the OFS are existing investors-- Client Ebene, CVCIGP II Employees Ebene and promoters -- S Sekhar Vasan, Unni Rajagopal K, F R Singhvi and D Devaraj.
The company said it expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to shareholders. Also, the listing will provide a public market for the equity shares in the country.
This is the company's second attempt to go public. Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue. However, it did not go ahead with the launch.
The Bengaluru-based firm is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.
Within the automotive sector, the company manufacture and supply a wide range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies that are critical for engine, transmission, braking, and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle verticals.
In the non-automotive sector, Sansera Engineering manufactures and supplies precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.
ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.
