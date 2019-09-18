Auto stocks, Bajaj Finance, Suntech Realty, oil-linked firms to watch today

At 08:41 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 46.50 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 10,888.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Auto stocks: The goods and services tax (GST) panel is unlikely to approve lowering the tax for the auto and allied components sector this week, as a study has warned of major revenue losses, said a Reuters report citing two government officials.

Coffee Day: Coffee Day Enterprises on Tuesday said it has signed definitive agreements with private equity major Blackstone and Salarpuria Sattva Group for sale of Global Village Tech Park at an enterprising value of Rs 2,700 crore.

GHCL: The company has launched 'REKOOP 2.0', an evolved and expanded expression, which comprises a total of 12 innovative collections.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance on Tuesday said it will raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) by issuing equity shares.

Bajaj Auto: As per reports, Bajaj Auto has increased prices of some of its models such as Avenger Street 220, Cruiser 220 and the Street 160, in India.

RIL: Taking advantage of the low share prices, the promoter entities owned by Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL), raised their stake by 2.71 per cent to 48.87 per cent in RIL.

Oil-linked stocks: Oil prices extended their losses from the previous session on Wednesday, after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the Kingdom will restore lost oil production by the end of the month. READ MORE



Suntech Realty: The real estate developer has acquired a prime project near Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, Off New Link Road, Andheri (West) from Transcon Developers, where both will develop it through the joint development agreement (JDA) route.

NMDC: In a first since 1998, rough diamonds mined in India will now be up for display in Surat for auction by state-run National Mineral Development Corporation (NDMC) in association with Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). READ MORE





DHFL: The crisis-hit company has defaulted on principal and interest payments on NCDs aggregating to Rs 104.54 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts has secured new order of Rs 407 crore for construction of medical college at Village Koriyawas in Mohindergarh Distt. Rewari (Haryana) and other orders aggregating to Rs 90.36 crore (approx.). The total order inflow during the FY 2019- 20 stands at Rs 927.59.

Balmer Lawrie & Company said that the company's board has deferred recommendation of bonus shares.