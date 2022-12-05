JUST IN
Rupee skids 48 paise as corporates, oil firms rush to buy dollars
JK Lakshmi Cement extends rally, up 27% in 9 days; stock nears record high
Metal index gains over 1% as China eases Covid-19 rules; Hindalco up 4%
Stock of this SME iron & steel products' company has zoomed 117% in 1 month
CEAT, Apollo, JK Tyre: NCLAT relief may drive tyre stocks up to 16% higher
LTIMindtree commences trading with its new name; stock down 1%
Mahindra Finance up 6%, hits 52-week high on healthy disbursements in Nov
Kalyan Jewellers hits new high in a weak market; rallies 18% in 4 days
TVS Motor dips 3% after 2.6 million shares change hands on BSE
ESIC to invest up to 15 per cent surplus funds in equity through ETFs
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Gold clings near $1,800 on soft dollar as China relaxes Covid-19 curbs
Business Standard

Trading volumes recover in Nov from multi-month lows as mkt rally extends

Cash turnover up 17% MoM in November, reverts to previous 10-month average

Topics
Trading volumes | stock market trading | mutual fund industry

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

Tech Mahindra hikes by 3.4 percent, UltraTech cement falls by 1.9 percent
Indices hitting new highs seem to have enthused investors

After dropping to multi-month lows in October, stock trading volumes rose last month as the secondary market continued to be buoyant. The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the cash segment rose to Rs 61,562 (NSE and BSE combined), a gain of 17 per cent month-on-month (MoM)---and reverting to the previous 10-month average.

The ADTV for the futures and options (F&O) segment (NSE and BSE combined) stood at Rs 147.5 trillion, up 2 per cent MoM.

Trading volumes tend to jump whenever the markets rally. Hopes that the US Fed might introduce smaller hikes going ahead, falling oil prices and China's Covid woes which a section of markets thinks will lead to more FPI flows to India, fuelled the rally in November. Some macro data from the US gave credence to claims that interest rates are peaking. The composite purchasing managers’ index in the US fell to 46.3, the second lowest level since the outbreak of the pandemic. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

“China has become less investible for large investors. The only other emerging market doing well in India, the China+1 strategy, gained some momentum,” said U R Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.

Both benchmark indices rose 4 per cent to hit new records last month.

The gains were supported by positive FPI flows. After being net sellers in October, foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 36,239 crore, according to NSDL. The buying in November was the second highest during the year, after August.

Indices hitting new highs seem to have enthused investors.

"The cash volumes move with market sentiment. Since the markets have hit new highs there is a small bounce-back in cash volumes. New highs have a different impact on perception and sentiments. If you are holding a stock which is giving returns now people tend to book profits and reinvest. Now midcaps are also rising. market activity was a bit subdued in October as there were market holidays, and traders don't make aggressive bets during the festival season," said Prakarsh Gagdani, CE, 5Paisa Capital.

Rising volumes indicate that investors are more optimistic about the sustainability of the market gains, said experts.

"Markets are overbought and expensive. But we have defied the global trend. The inflation would get tamed near term. If rate hikes are as per expectations and rise further," said Gagdani.

Analysts are optimistic that volumes will go up in the coming months as they expect markets to rise further.

"Whenever the markets are going up, and people are making money, the volumes will increase. The rally can continue for a while as November and December are good months for markets. And a pre-budget rally is possible in January. After that it will be December quarter results and budget that will determine the market trajectory," said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity analyst.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Trading volumes

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 17:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.