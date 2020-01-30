Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit surges 8% to 1,322 cr, beats street expectations

on Thursday posted 8.32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,322.44 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,220.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total revenue from operations grew 2.74 per cent to Rs 7,639.66 crore from Rs 7,435.80 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts at ICICI Securities had expected Bajaj Auto's net sales in Q3FY20 at Rs 7,646 crore and profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,160.8 crore.

Tax expense for the Q3FY20 stood at Rs 410 crore against the Rs 457 crore in the year-ago quarter. Realisations came in at Rs 63,532 per unit.



STANDALONE NUMBERS



On standalone basis, registered a 15 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 1,262 crore while revenue increased 3 per cent to Rs 7,640 crore.Bajaj Auto's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and ammortisation (Ebitda) grew 13 per cent to Rs 1,406 crore. Operating EBITDA margin improved sequentially by 150 bps to 18.4 per cent. The company attributed this to reduction in cost of material, increase in prices, and additional realization from US dollar to rupee.The company sold 12.02 lakh vehicles in the December quarter against 12.59 lakh vehicles in the same quarter last year. Sales in domestic market decreased 13 per cent YoY to 639,714 while the company registered its highest-ever export volume of 562,772 units during the quarter.As on 31st December 2019, surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 17,407 crore as against Rs 15,986 as on 30 September 2019.