Business Standard

Bajaj Finance launches Rs 8,500 crore qualified institutional placement

The shares ended Monday's session at Rs 4,116

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Bajaj Finance launched its Rs 8,500 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) on Monday. The shares will be offered in the range of Rs 3,860-3,900 a piece. The share sale will help Bajaj Finance expand its lending at a time when the non-banking finance companies sector is plagued by a liquidity crisis. The shares ended Monday’s session at Rs 4,116. The offer price is at a discount of 5.2 to 6.2 per cent to the closing price on Monday.

First Published: Tue, November 05 2019. 00:03 IST

