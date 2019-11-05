Bajaj Finance launches Rs 8,500 crore qualified institutional placement

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Finance hits all-time high on strong Q4 results; stock surges 5%
Bajaj Finance gains 3% as board approves raising Rs 8,500 crore via QIP
Bajaj Finance nears record high ahead of Q4 results; up 6% in two days
Bajaj Finance records sharpest intra-day fall in over five months, tanks 8%
Bajaj Finance: Growth, asset quality issues resurface after a long hiatus
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU