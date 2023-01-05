JUST IN
Bajaj Finance tumbles 8% as AUM logs lesser-than-expected growth in Q3
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 100pts, Nifty tops 18,050; Bajaj Finance sinks 6%
Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Marico, M&M Fin, IRB Infra, Adani Ports
Radiant Cash Mangement's shares end debut session at an 11.4 % premium
Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 crisis
Regulating global index providers may put MFs in a spot, fear experts
FPI selling and decline in heavyweights pull Sensex 637 points down
MF growth slows down in 2022 after sprinting three years on the trot
Sensex sinks 637pts, gives up 61K, Nifty near 18K; Realty, Metals top drags
IndusInd Bank slips 5% in a weak market despite strong Q3 update
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Bears likely to get stronger below 17,960 on the Nifty, says Ravi Nathani
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bajaj Finance tumbles 8% as AUM logs lesser-than-expected growth in Q3

Bajaj Finance acquired 3.1 million new customers (v/s 2.6 million acquired in Q2FY23). The new customer acquisition run-rate was healthy in Q3FY23.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Bajaj Finance | Market trends

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Bajaj Finance Limited

Shares of Bajaj Finance tumbled 8 per cent to Rs 6,032.25 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trades after the consumer finance reported that assets under management (AUM) grew by 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY), lower than market expectations, to Rs 2.30 trillion as of December 31, 2022.

On quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) AUM grew 6 per cent. AUM in Q3FY23 grew by approximately Rs 12,500 crore. AUM growth suggested that disbursements were strong across product segments, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Bajaj Finance acquired 3.1 million new customers (v/s 2.6 million acquired in Q2FY23). The new customer acquisition run-rate was healthy in Q3FY23. Total customer franchise stood at 66 million, up 19 per cent YoY.

New loans booked during the quarter witnessed highest growth at 7.8 million vs. 7.4 million in Q3FY22. The customer franchise increased by 3.1 million in Q3FY23 to 66 million vs. 55 million in Q3FY22. The company’s liquidity position continues to remain strong with net liquidity surplus at Rs 12,750 crore. READ MORE

Bajaj Finance witnessed decent growth on business front, though new customer addition remains strong, ICICI Securities said in a note.

With today’s decline, Bajaj Finance has underperformed the market in recent past. In past three months, the stock has slipped nearly 20 per cent, as compared to 4.4 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Further, in past one year, it has declined 19 per cent, as against 0.67 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

At 09:27 AM; Bajaj Finance traded 5 per cent lower at Rs 6,230, as compared to 0.13 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Shares of Bajaj Finserv, too, were down 3 per cent at Rs 1,503, after hitting a low of Rs 1,498.50 in intra-day trades on the BSE.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 09:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU