Speeding up reforms: Madhabi Puri Buch's first year as Sebi chief
Bear market feels: Benchmark indices drop for third month in a row

If not for the Rs 70,000-crore buying by domestic institutions, the market fall would have been steeper

Benchmark Sensex and the Nifty, as well as the broader market mid-cap and small-cap indices, have registered their third straight monthly fall. This is the longest monthly losing streak for the market since June 2022 and only the sixth occasion when the Sensex has fallen for three or more consecutive months. In the last three months, the Nifty has declined close to 8 per cent, while the Nifty 100 has dropped close to 10 per cent amid a sharp sell-off in Adani Group stocks. The domestic markets have sharply underperformed global peers, with the MSCI India declining 11 per cent in three months, even as the MSCI World and MSCI Emerging Markets have remained flat. If not for the Rs 70,000-crore buying by domestic institutions, the market fall would have been steeper. Overseas funds have yanked out Rs 32,000 crore from domestic stocks since December.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 19:51 IST

