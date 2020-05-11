Benchmark bond yield rises sharply after govt plans to hike borrowing

-
ALSO READ
Bond yields expected to jump 15-20 bps on govt's extra borrowing
Covid-19 impact: States borrow Rs 12,128 cr from bond market at lower rates
Coronavirus impact: Centre's borrowing won't be cheap this time
Corporate bond yields spike as coronavirus-induced fears grip investors
Bond market freezes amid coronavirus scare; traders working from home
-
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose sharply on Monday morning following the government's decision to increase market borrowing on the back of the coronavirus outbreak.
The government plans to borrow 12 trillion rupees ($160 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2021, up from the previously budgeted 7.8 trillion rupees, to cushion the blow from the pandemic, it said on Friday.
ALSO READ: MARKET LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 points; Auto stocks in focus
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 27 basis points to 6.24% and was last trading at 6.21% at 0437 GMT.
Traders said yields could rise further in the absence of any immediate support from the central bank in the form of an open market calendar.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU