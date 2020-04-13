Benign valuations, long-term triggers favour Cummins India stock

After dropping 48 per cent since the start of the year, the stock has recovered a bit. In the last three trading sessions it has gained about 22 per cent. While the fall was on account of weak capex cycle, brokerages believe that the correction is overdone and ignores expected gains from new emission norms, derisked model and lower costs.

The implementation of the Central Pollution Control Board’s CPCB4+ emission norms (requires electronic engine platforms compared to mechanical ones earlier) from July of 2021 will help gain market share. The maker of engine, power systems, components and distribution not only has access to its parent’s product pipeline but is also developing products for the local market at its technical centre in Pune. Given the higher cost of creating the new products, Indian peers will have to spend more to make products compliant.

A positive for the company is its focus on controlling costs on the backdrop of weak exports. The segment accounts for 30 per cent of revenues. Given falling crude oil prices, demand from oil dependent economies in West Asia and Russia has been weak. Further, competitive pressures in Africa too have led to lower exports. This led to sharp fall in margins necessitating reduction in costs which include voluntary retirement schemes.

Analysts at JM Financial believe that the change in sales mix over the last decade is positive with the share of distribution increasing from 16 per cent to 24 per cent and share of industrial segment from 11 per cent to 17 per cent to offset dip in power business. The ratio of genset to aftermarket sales has also come down in favour of aftermarket offering steadier revenue profile.

Further, the reduction in capex intensity and rental income would keep cash generation high. The fall in metal prices should also support margins. All this could result in increasing dividends.

While the fall in share price has made valuations attractive (15 times trailing 12 months earnings) and there are long term triggers, there are short term worries on the demand side both in domestic and export segments. Investors thus, should await for business momentum trends once the lockdown ends.