JUST IN
BFSI's share in India Inc's Q2 profits hits record high of 41.5%
Sebi panel proposes shareholder pay buyback tax: Check details here
More preventive measures needed to curb corporate frauds: Sebi official
As SoftBank sells stake in Paytm for $215 million, more could follow
Regulations not a remedy for fraud: Sebi whole time member SK Mohanty
Sebi asks IHH Healthcare to get Delhi HC nod for Fortis open offer
Sebi frames guidelines for AIFs for declaring first close of a scheme
Start-up meltdown continues as pre-IPO investors look to sell stake
Will look into financial disclosures of Byju's, says ICAI president
New guideline for financial influencers under works, says Sebi
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Sebi panel proposes shareholder pay buyback tax: Check details here
Business Standard

BFSI's share in India Inc's Q2 profits hits record high of 41.5%

The biggest gains came to banks, which reported a 35.8 per cent YoY growth rate in their combined net profit in Q2 FY23

Topics
BFSI | Q2 results | corporate earnings

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Profit
Others say that most of the non-financial sector faces earnings headwinds

The financial services sector, including banks, continues to prosper even as the rest of corporate India faces earnings headwinds from higher commodity prices and rising inflation.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BFSI

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 23:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.