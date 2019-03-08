Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Jet Airways among top stocks to track today

Weak global cues and Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) indicate a tepid opening for the domestic market on Friday. At 07:45 am, Nifty futures, an early indicator of Nifty50 index back home, were trading 41.50 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 11,046.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel on Thursday said GIC, formerly known as Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, has committed to subscribing to the company’s rights issue of Rs 25,000 crore.

Suzlon Energy: The company has hired Houlihan Lokey, an investment banking firm, to help it restructure its foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) worth Rs 1,200 crore, which is due in July.

Sun Pharma: According to a news report by The Economic Times, a whistleblower has alleged that Sun Pharma used its subsidiary Aditya Medisales (AML) to give gifts to doctors in violation of pharma industry guidelines.

Jet Airways: More aircraft of Jet Airways have been grounded, mainly due to non-payment to lessors, taking the total number to 49, senior DGCA official said Thursday.

Lupin: Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received nod from the US health regulator to market its generic Atorvastatin Calcium tablets, used for lowering cholesterol, in the American market.

Wipro: According to a news report by Bloomberg Quint, Azim Premji is expected to sell up to 0.44 per cent stake in Wipro owned through his philanthropic trust.