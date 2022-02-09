Billions are flowing to cash-like ETFs in 'hunt' before Fed hike

As brace for an increasingly aggressive (Fed), money is flooding into cash-like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) - which are seen as relatively less vulnerable to interest-rate risk.

Traders have been piling into mostly focused on ultra-short instruments like treasury bills, while offloading tracking longer-dated debt - even those that are considered short-term bonds maturing in five years or less.





The $14-billion PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (ticker MINT) lured inflows of nearly $900 million in the best week since it started trading in 2009, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meantime, roughly $1.6 billion was pulled from the $39 billion Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - the biggest withdrawal in three years.