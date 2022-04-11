Bitcoin declines below key technical mark as rate concerns mount

briefly dropped below its 50-day moving average, sliding back further into the range in which it has traded this year.

The largest fell as low as $41,918 on Monday morning in Asia, retreating for the seventh day in the past eight. Since peaking at just above $48,000 in late March, -- and other tokens -- have been dragged lower by concerns about tighter monetary policy. Even the buzz around last week’s 2022 conference in Miami wasn’t enough to reverse the trend.

U. S. inflation likely accelerated to 8.4% in March, the fastest pace since early 1982, economists surveyed ahead of data due Tuesday predict. The Federal Reserve may need to hike interest rates above 4%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said Friday.

“Now the sugar rush of Bitcoin 2022 has passed, Tuesday’s (likely) ugly U. S. consumer price report is a reminder that the Fed is caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to tackling runaway inflation without sinking the economy,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner of crypto lender Nexo, in emailed comments.

If Bitcoin drops below the 50-day moving average, “$38,000 comes into play, along with all the talk that comes with being in the nervous thirties,” he said.