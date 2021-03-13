JUST IN
Bitcoin hits record high; trades as high as $59,755 on Saturday

The cryptocurrency has been on a tear in recent months

Bitcoin | cryptocurrency | crypto trading

Reuters 

Bitcoin
Bitcoin. Photo: Bloomberg

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, on Saturday reached a record high, trading up to $59,755.

Bitcoin is up more than 2% from its previous year high of $58,354.14 on Feb. 21.

Bitcoin's price soared this year as major firms, such as BNY Mellon, asset manager BlackRock Inc, credit card giant Mastercard Inc, backed cryptocurrencies, while those such as Tesla Inc Square Inc and MicroStrategy Inc invested in bitcoin.

 

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

First Published: Sat, March 13 2021. 17:58 IST

