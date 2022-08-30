BLS Int'l soars 18% after Nomura Singapore buys 1.1 million shares

-
Shares of BLS International hit a record high of Rs 269.70 as they rallied 18 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The spike comes after Nomura Singapore bought over 1 million equity shares of the company via open market.
At 01:13 pm; BLS International traded 14 per cent higher at Rs 259.30, as compared to 1.9 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. A combined 9.3 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE. In the past six months, the stock price of BLS International soared 150 per cent, as against 5 per cent gain in the benchmark index.
On Monday, August 29, 2022, Nomura Singapore acquired 1.1 million equity shares, representing 0.54 per cent of total equity of BLS International, for Rs 25.3 crore on the NSE, data shows. While the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares at an average price of Rs 230 per share, names of the sellers have not been ascertained immediately.
In July 2022, Nomura Singapore bought 1.25 million equity shares (0.62 per cent stake) of BLS International at an average price of Rs 214 on the NSE. Further, as on June 30, 2022, FPIs held 4.32 per cent holding in the company.
BLS International is a partner for governments and citizens with an impeccable reputation to set benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-Governance, attestation, biometric, e-Visa and retail services, since 2005. The company works with over 46 government clients including diplomatic missions, embassies & consulates and leverages technology that ensures data security.
